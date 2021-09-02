Ask the Expert
Mitchell County-Early County game canceled

Early County Bobcats
Early County Bobcats(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 strikes again. The Mitchell County versus Early County game has been canceled due to COVID protocols within the Bobcats camp.

Cats Head Coach Joel Harvin told me one of his players tested positive and due to contract tracing, they don’t have enough players to field a game.

This is because the majority of their players play both ways, so doesn’t take much to wipe out the team.

At the moment both teams have an open week at the end of the regular season just before playoffs. But a decision to use that date to reschedule this game has not been made.

This is the third game to get canceled this week due to covid behind Valdosta-Bainbridge and Westwood-Southern Prep.

