Man wanted in early Thursday morning Albany shooting incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a man wanted in connection to an early Thursday morning shooting incident.

Montravious Clark, 22, is wanted in connection to shooting at his girlfriend multiple times while a juvenile was present, according to APD.

It happened shortly before 2:15 a.m. in the 800 block of West Mercer Avenue.

He is wanted on four counts of aggravated assault, simple battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime charges.

Clark is described as 5′11 and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on Clark’s whereabouts is asked to call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or call an investigator at (229) 302-0807.

