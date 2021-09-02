Ask the Expert
Man wanted in early Thursday morning Albany shooting incident

Montravious Clark is wanted by the Albany Police Department.
Montravious Clark is wanted by the Albany Police Department.(Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a man wanted in connection to an early Thursday morning shooting incident.

Montravious Clark, 22, is wanted in connection to shooting at his girlfriend multiple times while a juvenile was present, according to APD.

It happened shortly before 2:15 a.m. in the 800 block of West Mercer Avenue.

He is wanted on four counts of aggravated assault, simple battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime charges.

Clark is described as 5′11 and weighs 145 pounds.

Anyone with information on Clark’s whereabouts is asked to call Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or call an investigator at (229) 302-0807.

