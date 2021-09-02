Man charged in Douglas arson

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged in connection to a Douglas arson, according to the Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire.

Richard Darrin Davis, 56, was charged in connection to an Aug. 21 fire that damaged a 20-year-old mobile home. He was charged with first-degree arson.

The fire happened on Warren Carter Road.

“The occupant called emergency services after noticing a fire on her rear porch,” said John King, the insurance and safety fire commissioner. “Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.”

Davis is being held in the Coffee County Jail.

