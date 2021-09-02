Lowndes men arrested on drug charges

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division served a search warrant in the 2700 block of Sheridan Place in Valdosta.

Ervin Taveiras Robinson, 36, and Kenneth Lamar Johnson, Jr., 31, were arrested, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities got tips that drug sales were happening from the home and surveillance confirmed the complaint, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said an initial interview with Robinson aided in identifying criminal activity occurring in the home, which was jointly occupied by both men.

Charges against the men include trafficking in MDMA, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and violation of parole.

Investigators also recovered a stolen Taurus 9mm handgun, related to a 20019 theft in Hahira.

Robinson was charged in a 2015 case in which Kendrick Johnson’s sister was shot.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.