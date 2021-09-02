Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Get a COVID vaccine Friday or Monday in Albany

On of Phoebe's mobile wellness clinics.
On of Phoebe's mobile wellness clinics.(source: WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Both of Phoebe’s Mobile Wellness Clinics will be onsite at the Albany Civic Center this Friday to administer COVID-19 vaccines to state workers, and any others in the community, who have not yet been vaccinated.

Gov. Brian Kemp recently announced additional steps to support hospitals in their fight against COVID-19, including a plan to close all state offices on Friday, September 3 – giving state employees who are not vaccinated the opportunity to get their shot.

“We appreciate Gov. Kemp’s continued assistance, and we support his initiative to provide state employees with a day off tomorrow to get vaccinated. We strongly encourage state workers and any other unvaccinated southwest Georgians to stop by the civic center to get vaccinated. No appointment is necessary. Just walk up, get registered and roll up your sleeve,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO.

The Phoebe Mobile Wellness Clinics will be in the Albany Civic Center parking lot, located at 100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd., Friday, Sep. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine will be administered. While you may call (229) 312-MYMD to schedule a time to receive a vaccination, appointments for the mobile event are not needed.

Also, the Southwest Public Health District 8-2 will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Albany on Labor Day.

The clinic will be operated through a partnership between public health and CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) Georgia. CORE is a crisis response organization that brings immediate aid and recovery to underserved communities across the globe.

The clinic will be located near the Phoebe North campus, at 2002 Palmyra Road (pulmonology building). Vaccinations will be available from 9 a.m. to noon for those aged 12 and up. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. The Pfizer vaccine, available for those 12 and older, is a two-dose vaccine, with shots about one month apart. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, for those 18 and older, requires just one dose.

Appointments are not required, and you do not have to be a resident of Dougherty County to receive the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Man dies after accident at Albany Molson Coors brewery
Alexander Mills Culbreth
Man arrested in Valdosta infant assault incident
Browning will be sentenced in December
Norman Park woman pleads guilty to wire fraud
Virginia Baker
Dog left for dead on side of Colquitt Co. road, woman arrested
Coffee Co. Sheriff's Office deputies arresting Pernell Harris.
Family questions Coffee Co. arrest caught on camera after suspect hospitalized

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team press briefing
Dougherty County School System (Source: WALB)
Dougherty Co. BOE approves $1,000 incentive for vaccinated employees
Members of CLASS gathered to protest against the school board COVID guidelines.
Parents gather to protest Lowndes Co. BOE, seek change and options
The American Red Cross is in dire need of blood donations.
American Red Cross in short supply, your blood could save lives