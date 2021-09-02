Get a COVID vaccine Friday or Monday in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Both of Phoebe’s Mobile Wellness Clinics will be onsite at the Albany Civic Center this Friday to administer COVID-19 vaccines to state workers, and any others in the community, who have not yet been vaccinated.

Gov. Brian Kemp recently announced additional steps to support hospitals in their fight against COVID-19, including a plan to close all state offices on Friday, September 3 – giving state employees who are not vaccinated the opportunity to get their shot.

“We appreciate Gov. Kemp’s continued assistance, and we support his initiative to provide state employees with a day off tomorrow to get vaccinated. We strongly encourage state workers and any other unvaccinated southwest Georgians to stop by the civic center to get vaccinated. No appointment is necessary. Just walk up, get registered and roll up your sleeve,” said Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System President & CEO.

The Phoebe Mobile Wellness Clinics will be in the Albany Civic Center parking lot, located at 100 W. Oglethorpe Blvd., Friday, Sep. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine will be administered. While you may call (229) 312-MYMD to schedule a time to receive a vaccination, appointments for the mobile event are not needed.

Also, the Southwest Public Health District 8-2 will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Albany on Labor Day.

The clinic will be operated through a partnership between public health and CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) Georgia. CORE is a crisis response organization that brings immediate aid and recovery to underserved communities across the globe.

The clinic will be located near the Phoebe North campus, at 2002 Palmyra Road (pulmonology building). Vaccinations will be available from 9 a.m. to noon for those aged 12 and up. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. The Pfizer vaccine, available for those 12 and older, is a two-dose vaccine, with shots about one month apart. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, for those 18 and older, requires just one dose.

Appointments are not required, and you do not have to be a resident of Dougherty County to receive the vaccine.

