Fourth arrest made in Albany shooting that injured 3

D'Amerius Lawrence
D'Amerius Lawrence(Dougherty County Jail)
By Krista Monk
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Aug. 2 that injured three, according to an Albany Police Department (APD) press release.

APD said D’Amerius Lawrence, 18, was taken into custody Wednesday at his Gardner Drive home and then brought to the Law Enforcement Center and questioned about multiple cases.

Police said Lawerence is being charged in the Aug. 2 shooting near the 700 block of North Harding and between the 800 and 900 blocks of the Rosedale area, as well as a shooting in the 1600 block of Malone Drive on Aug. 24.

According to APD, no one was injured in the Aug. 24 shooting. Police reported that Lawrence is suspected of stealing the victim’s gun and then allegedly using it to shoot at her and some juveniles when she tried to reclaim her weapon from him.

Lawrence is the fourth suspect arrested in connection to the Rosedale Avenue and North Harding Street, according to the press release.

The release states that three juveniles were previously arrested in the same case, one on Aug. 5, one on Aug. 6 and the third on Aug. 12.

Lawrence is being held at the Dougherty County Jail, charged with aggravated assault, gang participation prohibited and theft by taking.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

