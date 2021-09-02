Football has returned for the Valdosta State Blazers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - 644 days later and it’s finally game week for the Valdosta State Blazers. They’re a team that’s locked in and laser-focused as they gear up for their 2021 season opener.

Out of the gate, game one will be a statement game.

VSU opens the year at home against a stout Savannah State team, Saturday. Two programs that expect to return to the playoffs and make deep runs.

For the Blazers, junior Ivory Durham will lead the way as the starting quarterback. The core of the team consists of players from their 2018-2019 squads, with a few new pieces to the puzzle.

Head Coach Gary Goff said he’s excited about the leadership and experience of this team.

But he said the return of Blazer football hasn’t quite settled in.

”We got to calm ourselves down and play the game and not have silly mistakes, like alignments and missed assignments just because we’re so amped up to play the game. So we talked about that a lot. I’m probably going to need the players to calm me down at some point, maybe Friday or Saturday like, ‘Hey Coach we aren’t kicking off yet, calm down!’ But it hasn’t quite hit yet, let’s line up to kick-off and we’ll be pretty ecstatic that it’s about to happen,” said Goff.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 Saturday evening at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

