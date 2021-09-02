Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Football has returned for the Valdosta State Blazers

Valdosta State Blazers gearing up for game one of the 2021 season
Valdosta State Blazers gearing up for game one of the 2021 season(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - 644 days later and it’s finally game week for the Valdosta State Blazers. They’re a team that’s locked in and laser-focused as they gear up for their 2021 season opener.

Out of the gate, game one will be a statement game.

VSU opens the year at home against a stout Savannah State team, Saturday. Two programs that expect to return to the playoffs and make deep runs.

For the Blazers, junior Ivory Durham will lead the way as the starting quarterback. The core of the team consists of players from their 2018-2019 squads, with a few new pieces to the puzzle.

Head Coach Gary Goff said he’s excited about the leadership and experience of this team.

But he said the return of Blazer football hasn’t quite settled in.

”We got to calm ourselves down and play the game and not have silly mistakes, like alignments and missed assignments just because we’re so amped up to play the game. So we talked about that a lot. I’m probably going to need the players to calm me down at some point, maybe Friday or Saturday like, ‘Hey Coach we aren’t kicking off yet, calm down!’ But it hasn’t quite hit yet, let’s line up to kick-off and we’ll be pretty ecstatic that it’s about to happen,” said Goff.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 Saturday evening at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Man dies after accident at Albany Molson Coors brewery
It happened in the loading area at the Albany Sam's Club.
Fatal wreck at Albany Sam’s Club under investigation
Alexander Mills Culbreth
Man arrested in Valdosta infant assault incident
Virginia Baker
Dog left for dead on side of Colquitt Co. road, woman arrested
Browning will be sentenced in December
Norman Park woman pleads guilty to wire fraud

Latest News

Albany State Golden Rams hit the road ahead of game one of the 2021 season
The football drought is ending as Albany State returns for the 2021 season
ASU football players sign autographs at fan fest
Albany State hosts fall fan fest at Coliseum
ASU lineman line up for drill during practice
Albany State holds first scrimmage with season just weeks away
Savannah State student-athletes will have to be fully vaccinated to take the field this season
Savannah State’s conference requiring COVID vaccination for athletic participation