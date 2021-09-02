First Alert Weather
Early Season Cold Front
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Drying north to south Today with seasonable temperatures. Lower humidity takes over Friday setting the stage for fantastic Labor Day weekend. Cooler morning in the middle 60s and lower humidity seasonable afternoon temperatures in the lower 90s. Humidity levels rise back up by mid week, introducing a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
