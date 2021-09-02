Fatal wreck at Albany Sam’s Club under investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Thursday morning fatal wreck at the Albany Sam’s Club is under investigation, according to officials.

Albany police officers at the scene said they responded to the accident for an extraction.

Police on the scene told WALB News 10 that a minivan ran into one of the sitting trailers at the Sam’s Club loading area.

Emergency personnel is working to clear the scene.

WALB has a reporter on the scene, working to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

