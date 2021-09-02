Ask the Expert
Fatal wreck at Albany Sam’s Club under investigation

It happened in the loading area at the Albany Sam's Club.
It happened in the loading area at the Albany Sam's Club.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Thursday morning fatal wreck at the Albany Sam’s Club is under investigation, according to officials.

Albany police officers at the scene said they responded to the accident for an extraction.

Police on the scene told WALB News 10 that a minivan ran into one of the sitting trailers at the Sam’s Club loading area.

Emergency personnel is working to clear the scene.

WALB has a reporter on the scene, working to learn more. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

