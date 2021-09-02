Drier with a taste of fall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Say good-bye to the rainy weather! Thursday evening showers end as a weak cold front slides south ushering in drier air across SGA. Both drier air and slightly cooler air settles in for several days providing rain-free and rather pleasant fall-like conditions.

Finally a quiet weekend as high pressure builds in through the weekend. Hope you’ll enjoy this late summer treat with sunny warm days and low humidity along with clear pleasant nights . Highs hold near normal upper 80s low 90s while lows dip below average into the mid 60s over the weekend.

This nice weather continues into Labor Day. Another front slides our way with rain chances returning into midweek with near average temperatures and higher humidity.

In the tropics, Hurricane Larry in the eastern Atlantic is expected to intensify to a major category 4 storm by the weekend. On it’s projected track Larry moves toward Bermuda early next week.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.