Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Dougherty Co. BOE approves $1,000 incentive for vaccinated employees

Dougherty County School System (Source: WALB)
Dougherty County School System (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - At their board meeting last Wednesday, the Dougherty County Board of Education unanimously approved Superintendent Kenneth Dyer’s recommendation for a $1,000 incentive for any employee who is fully vaccinated.

Employees are required to fill out a certification form that requires them to upload a copy of their vaccination card among other information that will allow the district to verify vaccination status with our partners, should the need arise.

The school system said the incentive will go to those who are already fully vaccinated and those who will become fully vaccinated once they’ve received both shots (or a single shot in the case of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

In a press release, the school system said that the CARES Act is funding this incentive.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Mills Culbreth
Man arrested in Valdosta infant assault incident
Stewart (left) and Michael (right in white shirt) Parnell during the salmonella outbreak trial.
Convicted Ga. peanut executives to request vacated or shortened sentences
Ambulance generic
Man dies after accident at Albany Molson Coors brewery
Davis may be homeless, but someone may have seen him
APD wants this man
Phoebe is expanding treatment for COVID-19.
Phoebe: COVID deaths increase; treatment expanding

Latest News

Members of CLASS gathered to protest against the school board COVID guidelines.
Parents gather to protest Lowndes Co. BOE, seek change and options
(Source: WALB)
Wiregrass Ben Hill-Irwin campus closed until Monday
Ambulance generic
Man dies after accident at Albany Molson Coors brewery
Albany’s mayor, city commissioners and the Albany Police Department are looking at ways to stop...
Albany city leaders, APD introduce ‘Stop the Violence’ listening session