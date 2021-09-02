Dougherty Co. BOE approves $1,000 incentive for vaccinated employees

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - At their board meeting last Wednesday, the Dougherty County Board of Education unanimously approved Superintendent Kenneth Dyer’s recommendation for a $1,000 incentive for any employee who is fully vaccinated.

Employees are required to fill out a certification form that requires them to upload a copy of their vaccination card among other information that will allow the district to verify vaccination status with our partners, should the need arise.

The school system said the incentive will go to those who are already fully vaccinated and those who will become fully vaccinated once they’ve received both shots (or a single shot in the case of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine).

In a press release, the school system said that the CARES Act is funding this incentive.

The superintendent and Board of Education strongly believe that it is important that we lead by example when it comes to getting vaccinated. They believe this incentive sends a strong message to all of our employees that vaccination is part of our collective responsibility to do whatever we can, whenever we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 and that we care about the safety and well-being of our DCSS family.

