Dog left for dead on side of Colquitt Co. road, woman arrested

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia woman is now in jail after the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office said she left a dog to die on the side of the road.

“It broke my heart and it made me cry personally. And when I found out she died, I was already mad about the situation, but it made me very angry that someone would do that,” said Misty Davis, who found the dog.

Charise was found abandoned on Strickland Road earlier this month. She died a few days later and investigators said Davis reported Charise to them.

Davis said she wants whoever’s responsible to be punished.

Drew Durham, the executive director of Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society, explained what was wrong with Charise.

“She did have demodectic mange, but she also had a lot of infections in her body, on her skin. She was infested with worms, which caused digestive issues and it caused her to lose a lot of blood too. She came to us, we took her straight to the vet that morning and she was given a blood transfusion fluid and was fed through a syringe and she started to come back and do a little better. But unfortunately, the infections and diseases she had was too much for her body to fight off,” said Durham.

Charise was last taken care of at the Southside Veterinary Clinic. The Humane Society said people in the community donated money for her care after hearing her story.

“See a lot of cases like this, not just the totally abandoned but just strays running around, people getting dogs and not wanting to take care of them like they should, and really, I don’t know the answer to this because this has been going on and I been here for the last 30 years and it’s an on-going problem,” said Richard Garcia, one of the veterinarians who provided care to Charise.

The Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office arrested Virginia Baker. They said she was Charise’s owner and she’s facing a felony aggravated cruelty to animals charge.

