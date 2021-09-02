Comfortable Weekend Ahead

While the northeast is dealing with flash flooding and is picking up the pieces from tornado damage, south Georgia is about to get a hint of fall. A front passed through this morning which is making it not seem so humid.

We are just seeing the beginning to this trend. Tomorrow morning through Sunday morning, temps will dip below 70. This hasn’t happened in more than 2 calendar months. Some areas will see the mid 60s on Saturday morning. Normal for this time of year is the low 70s.

Rain chances will remain low and a fair sky should keep with us into the weekend. Highs stay in the 90s for most because of the abundance of sun. The difference is that heat indices won’t register much higher. So the “feels like” will remain at about the actual temperature through the weekend.

That dry air will stick around for awhile as a northerly wind will keep dry, continental air flowing towards us. Scattered showers return to the forecast starting Monday, but most areas should continue to be dry into mid next week.

Nothing imminent is worth monitoring in the tropics besides one rainmaker that could form in the west Gulf. It might bring rain to our area later next week. Hurricane Larry is expected to reach Cat 4 status (as Ida did), but it looks like the storm will remain a lobster storm (aka stay out at sea).

