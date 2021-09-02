Coach of the Week: Tucker Pruitt of Fitzgerald

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Each week this season we’ll highlight a coach who made the epic comeback, won a milestone game, or simply out coached the other team.

This week’s Coach of the Week features Tucker Pruitt of the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes.

Fitzgerald kicked off their season with a big win over rival Irwin County.

The Canes were down in the fourth 15 to 7 but a late touchdown and a savvy trick play on a two point conversion which would force the game into overtime.

The Canes went on to defeat the Indians 18 to 15.

Head Coach Tucker Pruitt said that gutsy play call and mental toughness throughout the game should benefit the team throughout the season.

“It was a play that we put in, not really knowing when we would run it. Obviously there’s got to be a scenario and the scenario has to be right and I thought the opportunity presented itself. Our quarterback was hurt, so at the time it was really the only forward pass that we could throw and our kids went in and executed and it went great. And hopefully that win does give us some confidence moving forward but we got to earn it again this week. Our goal is to go 1-0 each week, and nothing from last week is going to carry over so we got to earn it again” said Pruitt.

The Canes will be heading to Turner County next.

