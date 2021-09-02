City of Albany reminds community about solid waste ordinance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany’s Public Works Department sent out a press release Wednesday, reminding residents to place yard and construction debris into separate piles because if you don’t, you could receive a non-compliance notice.

Below is the city’s ordinance:

Yard debris – including trees and brush : Yard trimmings shall not be mixed with any other debris. Yard trimmings shall be placed adjacent to the alley or curb of the property where alleys are not available from which the materials originate or wherever designated by the solid waste superintendent. It shall be the owner/occupant/tenant’s responsibility to separate all debris and place it in separate piles for collection.

Building debris – including construction materials, carpet, and furniture : Building materials left by a paid professional will not be collected by the city collection service. The owner of the premises or contractor, builder, or person doing the repairs, remodeling, construction, or demolition shall be required to haul away and legally dispose of all such debris. If the remodeling is done by the property owner/tenant living in the structure, three cubic yards of debris will be picked up at no cost to the citizen; however, accumulated debris over three cubic yards will be picked up in its entirety upon the special collection fee being paid.



The city said that residents will have two weeks to become compliant, and if it is not corrected, further action will be taken by Code Enforcement.

Any customers who have questions, concerns or would like some clarity about the ordinance can call Public Works at (229) 302-1800.

Below is a copy of a non-compliance notice:

