Benefit ride for Nigel Brown raises over $2K

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A benefit ride honoring Nigel Brown raised over $2,000. After its success, they are starting their plans for next year.

Every July, Another Level MC, a motorcycle club, will host a benefit ride at the Albany Civic Center honoring Nigel Brown during his birthday month.

Nigel’s mom, Yolander Brown, said weeks after the tragedy her family is coping.

“We have our moments, we have our days. It never gets easy, but we know how to take it one day at a time,” said Brown.

She recognized she’s not the only family to lose a child to a bullet in recent weeks and gives advice to those families.

Yolander Brown, Nigel Brown's mom (WALB)

“Stay focused, have a good team, and just make sure you stay prayed up,” said Brown.

President of Another Level MC, Tyrone Robertson, said they want to have a benefit ride every year to support Brown.

He said bikers from Albany, Pelham, Camilla, and some from Atlanta showed up.

Bikers at the benefit ride (WALB)

“The parking area grew so fast from bikers. Like almost 200 bikers were lined up in the parking area. We were so amazed that so many bikers came out just in numbers and actually rode the route,” said Robertson.

Robertson said they’re working to coordinate funds from the annual ride to go to Nigel’s siblings.

“We want to ask her, ‘can we put the money in a trust fund for her two kids,” said Robertson.

He said after this year’s ride was so successful, he hopes the community will continue to show its support every year.

Tyrone Roberston, President of Another Level MC (WALB)

“Really just give her some more peace. Helps her out in some areas that she may be weak and financially but other than that, we’re here to support her,” said Robertson.

Nigel’s mom says she’s looking forward to every July.

“Nigel’s birthday will be awesome every year from here on out. He always enjoyed his birthday. It was a big event, so we’re going to make sure he still enjoys it.”

Another Level MC will be planning to deliver water pallets to Louisianna on Sep. 24. If you’d like to help out or donate you can call (229) 854-5397.

Another Level MC is a biker club (WALB)

