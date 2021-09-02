Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

APD looking for man wanted in knife incident

Amaud Rashad Ross, APD wanted man
Amaud Rashad Ross, APD wanted man(Albany Police Department)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a wanted man, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Police said on Aug. 27, Amaud Rashad Ross, 27, swung a knife at a victim because they were caught slashing the tires on Ross’ mother and neighbor’s vehicles, according to APD.

APD said the incident happened in front of a juvenile. The victim was not injured.

Ross is 5′9 and weighs around 151 pounds.

He’s wanted on the following charges:

  • Aggravated assault (cutting tool)
  • Criminal trespass (two counts)
  • Cruelty to children in the third degree

Anyone with information regarding Ross’ whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact an investigator with APD at (229) 431-2100.

Amaud Rashad Ross, 27 Height: 5’9 Weight: 151lbs Charges: Aggravated Assault- Cutting Tool (F) Two Counts of Criminal...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Thursday, September 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance generic
Man dies after accident at Albany Molson Coors brewery
Alexander Mills Culbreth
Man arrested in Valdosta infant assault incident
Browning will be sentenced in December
Norman Park woman pleads guilty to wire fraud
Virginia Baker
Dog left for dead on side of Colquitt Co. road, woman arrested
Coffee Co. Sheriff's Office deputies arresting Pernell Harris.
Family questions Coffee Co. arrest caught on camera after suspect hospitalized

Latest News

Montravious Clark is wanted by the Albany Police Department.
Man wanted in early Thursday morning Albany shooting incident
It happened in the loading area at the Albany Sam's Club.
Fatal wreck at Albany Sam’s Club under investigation
On of Phoebe's mobile wellness clinics.
Get a COVID vaccine Friday or Monday in Albany
Dr. Inman delivered about 9,000 babies
Albany pioneering doctor dies