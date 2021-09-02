APD looking for man wanted in knife incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a wanted man, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Police said on Aug. 27, Amaud Rashad Ross, 27, swung a knife at a victim because they were caught slashing the tires on Ross’ mother and neighbor’s vehicles, according to APD.

APD said the incident happened in front of a juvenile. The victim was not injured.

Ross is 5′9 and weighs around 151 pounds.

He’s wanted on the following charges:

Aggravated assault (cutting tool)

Criminal trespass (two counts)

Cruelty to children in the third degree

Anyone with information regarding Ross’ whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or contact an investigator with APD at (229) 431-2100.

