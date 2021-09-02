Albany nonprofit: Sports one of the greatest ways to combat gangs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A veteran of the Army National Guard and Albany Police Department is working to make a change in Albany youth. He started a nonprofit called Limitless Boundaries, hoping to show kids there’s more.

Limitless Boundaries President Cpl. Dramoski Franklin said they aim to mentor and coach kids by taking them outdoors and playing sports.

“I think sports is one of the greatest ways to semi combat gangs. We have a lot of kids that once they meet you, they don’t want to be fighting. They’re running back, they want to become best friends,” said Franklin.

He said they talk to kids about gangs, gun violence and other paths they can take in life.

“If they know they can run a football or shoot a basketball or do their school work and possibly go to college, most of them will change,” said Franklin.

He said his inspiration to start the nonprofit was wanting to be the person he needed when he was growing up.

“A lot of kids, they just need that one person they don’t want to disappoint. Give them that one person or maybe two that they know are in this program, that are looking out for them. Then, they’ll be like ‘no I don’t want to do that because it’s going to hurt those folks,’” said Franklin.

Growing up, Franklin said Police Chief Michael Persley was that person for him.

“He would stop me and it went from me being angry to shaking hands and holding a conversation. He never knew how important he was because my dad wasn’t there,” said Franklin.

He said that mentorship gave him someone to be able to call and ask for advice. Ultimately, inspiring him to be that for other children through limitless boundaries.

“We let them know that we love them and that we care about them. That if they say anything or need anything, let us know. I think that’s why I was put on this Earth, to help the youth.” said Franklin.

Now, they are working to get a facility.

“Where kids can come after school and have somewhere to hang out for it to be a safe fun place to play,” Franklin said.

This is their fourth year as a nonprofit. To get involved call Franklin at (229) 894-5268.

To donate, send to Limitless Boundaries, P.O. Box 1185 Albany Ga 31702.

