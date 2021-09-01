Woman in critical condition after Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta woman is behind bars after another woman was shot Tuesday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Around 7 p.m., officers said they responded to South Georgia Medical Center after hospital staff reported that a 26-year-old woman was brought into the emergency room with a gunshot wound to her upper torso.

While officers were at the hospital, 911 received calls saying Adrianna Hill, 30, was in the 700 block of East Park Avenue shooting a gun.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said witnesses told them Hill was trying to leave the scene. Officers caught up to Hill in a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, taking Hill into custody.

After further investigation, detectives said Hill and the victim at the hospital were involved in a physical altercation. Police said witnesses broke up the fight and as the victim was leaving the scene in a vehicle, Hill got a handgun and shot at the vehicle numerous times, hitting the victim.

VPD said the driver of the vehicle drove straight to the hospital afterward.

Police said Hill was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on pending charges for the following:

Aggravated assault (two counts)

Aggravated battery

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Police said the victim is in critical condition.

“We are so thankful for the witnesses that assisted our officers in identifying this offender and getting her into custody so quickly,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

WALB News 10 has submitted a request for a copy of Hill’s mugshot.

