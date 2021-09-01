Westwood Wildcats face another cancelation due to COVID-19 protocols

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Westwood becomes the latest southwest Georgia team to be impacted by COVID-19.

Due to positive cases and contact tracing the Wildcats do not have enough players to field a game this Friday night.

They also didn’t get to play last week, due to COVID concerns on Baker County’s end.

I’m told there are no current plans for the Wildcats to reschedule their game with Southern Prep.

For now, they’re preparing for Dominion Christian.

The team can return to practice on September 7.

