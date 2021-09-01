Ask the Expert
Westwood Wildcats face another cancelation due to COVID-19 protocols

Westwood Wildcats preseason practice (source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Westwood becomes the latest southwest Georgia team to be impacted by COVID-19.

Due to positive cases and contact tracing the Wildcats do not have enough players to field a game this Friday night.

They also didn’t get to play last week, due to COVID concerns on Baker County’s end.

I’m told there are no current plans for the Wildcats to reschedule their game with Southern Prep.

For now, they’re preparing for Dominion Christian.

The team can return to practice on September 7.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

