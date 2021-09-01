Venice chiropractor says he’s doing nothing wrong with filling out medical exemptions, opting students out of wearing a mask

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Many say chiropractor Dr. Dan Busch is a hero to them, while others say he should have his license removed.

Busch was signing more than 100 medical exemptions for students on Monday to opt-out of wearing a mask in Sarasota County schools. There are some who say he and others in his practice have overstepped their authority.

“Every evaluation that I performed was very specific and I performed them in my scope of practice,” said Busch. “I had to stay very specific to the diagnosis that were in my wheelhouse, there are plenty that weren’t.”

Although Busch says he turned away numerous people, he says he also helped many people that are in need of mask relief.

“What was so touching is that how many people actually broke down crying because they felt so helpless, and it hit me to have that opportunity to allow the parents to have a choice,” said Busch.

Another event could happen at the office this weekend, and Busch says that event could include medical doctors who want to help.

The Sarasota County School District says they are going through all medical exemption forms to make sure they are valid. They are involving their legal counsel as well.

“We would hope that everybody would be ethical and do what’s necessary for the betterment of our community and our students,” Craig Maniglia, Director of Communications for the Sarasota County School District.

“I have not directly heard from the school district but I am more than happy to sit down with the school district,” said Busch. “I’m not trying to do something that’s shady, irrefutable, unethical. I’ll sit down, I would be happy to come to them.”

Late Tuesday night ABC7 learned that the Sarasota County School District will not be accepting the chiropractor’s exemptions starting on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

“The School Board’s face mask policy mandates that students, employees, visitors, and vendors wear face masks unless they meet certain exceptions or qualify for legally-required accommodations,” stated a letter from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brennan Asplen.

The School Board will now only accept the updated medical exception form, which you can find by clicking here.

“I hope each of you know that my number our priority is to keep your children safe so that they can continue to learn at the highest levels possible,” the letter stated. “I appreciate everyone’s understanding as we collectively work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our schools.”

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.