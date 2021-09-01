Valdosta man arrested after shot fired, assault

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - About 3 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to Magnolia Square Apartments on North Ashley Street after a 911 call from a man that said he had been hit in the head with a metal object and shot at.

Upon arrival, the victim told officers a man, later identified as Antonio Lilley, had hit him in the head and shot at him, without hitting him, in a dispute about money.

Officers processed the scene and collected evidence that corroborated the victim’s account of events, according to VPD.

A short while later, Lilley was found and detained.

Lilley was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with felony aggravated assault, battery and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“We are proud of these officers for quickly getting this violent offender off of the streets,” said VPD Capt. Scottie Johns.

