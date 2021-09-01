SWGA is pitching in to help those affected by Hurricane Ida. Here’s how you can help.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia is doing its part to help those affected by Hurricane Ida.

Here’s who is lending a hand and how you can help:

Bautista’s Martial Arts in Moultrie is collecting supplies for families affected by Hurricane Ida. Supplies can be dropped off at Bautista’s, 941 E. Central Avenue, from 3-8 p.m., until Thursday. More information can be found here.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking for bottled water, non-perishable food items, monetary donations and other kinds of donations for Ida victims. Items or donations can be dropped off at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 66 Court St. in Morgan.

The Tift County Sheriff’s Office is collecting supplies for Ida victims. There are four drop-off locations. Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday. For drop-off locations, click here.

click here. The Valdosta Police Department is partnering with New Territory Outreach Ministries to collect supplies. Items can be dropped off the Valdosta Police Department Lobby at 500 N Toombs Street or 307 East Jane Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., through Tuesday, Sept. 7. For more information,

Gray Television, which owns WALB, is partnering with the Salvation Army to help in Hurricane Ida relief efforts. For more ways to help, click here.

