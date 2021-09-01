Sumter Co. blood drive honoring fallen officers surpasses goal

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - At a time when blood donations are so badly needed, people in Americus rolled up their sleeves to honor two fallen officers.

Nicholas Smarr was an officer with Georgia Southwestern State University and Jody Smith was an Americus police officer. Smith and Smarr were best friends who lost their lives in 2016. They were shot while responding to a domestic violence call.

Blood drive coordinators already made plans for next year’s event, after this one was a success.

Sumter County Sheriff's Office Col. Michael Hernandez and Capt. Jay Lewis said there are multiple positives to donating at a Badges for Life event. (WALB)

Col. Michael Hernandez and Capt. Jay Lewis said there are multiple positives to donating at a Badges for Life event.

”You’re honoring somebody, a fallen law enforcement officer, at the same time giving that blood is going to save somebody’s life. If your receiving blood that means your life is being saved,” said Hernandez.

“Those units of blood that we take stay within our community or within our region,” said Lewis.

Next year, they said they want to honor more first responders.

They surpassed their 48 unit goal this year with 52 units donated.

They said next year, they hope to make the event bigger and better and maybe get 100 units.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.