Salvation Army of Valdosta gears up to assist in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Salvation Army of Valdosta is getting ready to head out to Louisiana.

They plan to help Hurricane Ida victims.

Salvation Armies throughout the south have been called to help.

Georgia will send 11 units.

The Valdosta team will go Friday. They will be there for two weeks.

Right now, they’re feeding people.

SWGA is pitching in to help those affected by Hurricane Ida. Here's how you can help.

Commanding Officer Capt. Chris Thomas said a lot of people don’t have basic things, like food, water and shelter.

”It feels incredibly good. Out of my many roles and responsibility, this is one of the main two that I really enjoy doing because I know when I show up, people are very welcoming and very glad to see us. The smiles and just knowing we’re coming and we’re going to solve a problem and meet a need,” said Thomas.

The last missions this crew assisted in was in Bainbridge for Hurricane Michael and then South Carolina for flooding.

To help with resources, they’re accepting monetary donations. It can be dropped off at their office.

If you want to learn more about how you can become a volunteer and help on future missions

