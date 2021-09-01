Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Retired war veteran celebrates 98th birthday

Lt. Col. Robert Phillips' 98th birthday.
Lt. Col. Robert Phillips' 98th birthday.(Robins Air Force Base)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. (WALB) - Lt. Col. Robert Phillips celebrated his 98th birthday Tuesday with the help of Robins Air Force Base in Houston County.

Lt. Col. Robert Phillips' 98th birthday.
Lt. Col. Robert Phillips' 98th birthday.(Robins Air Force Base)

Personnel on the base led Lt. Col. Phillips on a special tour to commemorate the occasion.

Lt. Col. Robert Phillips' 98th birthday.
Lt. Col. Robert Phillips' 98th birthday.(Robins Air Force Base)

Phillips was an aircrew member and a navigator during World War II. He also flew over the Korean and Vietnam Wars during his service.

On Tuesday, Phillips met with airmen who took him abroad an E-8C Joint Surveillance attack radar system aircraft to share experiences.

Lt. Col. Robert Phillips' 98th birthday.
Lt. Col. Robert Phillips' 98th birthday.(Robins Air Force Base)
Lt. Col. Robert Phillips' 98th birthday
Lt. Col. Robert Phillips' 98th birthday(Robins Air Force Base)

Phillips now lives in Cordele.

Happy Birthday Lt. Col. Robert Phillips!

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Mills Culbreth
Man arrested in Valdosta infant assault incident
Stewart (left) and Michael (right in white shirt) Parnell during the salmonella outbreak trial.
Convicted Ga. peanut executives to request vacated or shortened sentences
Phoebe is expanding treatment for COVID-19.
Phoebe: COVID deaths increase; treatment expanding
Davis may be homeless, but someone may have seen him
APD wants this man
Police want Barthell
Reward offered for Americus murder suspect

Latest News

Key used on gun lock
Albany police remind community about at-home gun safety
Lee County Medical Center floor plan.
Lee Co. Medical Center project receives another extension
The main thing Dougherty County EMA has been looking for during Tuesday’s First Alert Weather...
Dougherty Co. EMA monitors potential for severe weather
Picture of the scene in Homerville after an officer-involved shooting.
State senator’s truck stolen during Clinch Co. officer-involved shooting