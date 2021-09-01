Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Podcast host Joe Rogan announces COVID-19 diagnosis

Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before...
Joe Rogan is seen during a weigh-in before UFC 211 on Friday, May 12, 2017, in Dallas before UFC 211.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Podcast host Joe Rogan announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video posted on his Instagram, Rogan said he started having symptoms on Saturday and tested positive for the virus the following day.

“I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on,” he said.

Rogan spoke about the medications he took after his diagnosis which included the ivermectin, an anti-parasitic drug. Health officials have advised strongly against the medication.

Rogan also said that his Friday show in Nashville, Tenn. has been postponed.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Mills Culbreth
Man arrested in Valdosta infant assault incident
Stewart (left) and Michael (right in white shirt) Parnell during the salmonella outbreak trial.
Convicted Ga. peanut executives to request vacated or shortened sentences
Phoebe is expanding treatment for COVID-19.
Phoebe: COVID deaths increase; treatment expanding
Davis may be homeless, but someone may have seen him
APD wants this man
Police want Barthell
Reward offered for Americus murder suspect

Latest News

This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in...
Judge conditionally approves Purdue Pharma opioid settlement
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
Louisiana lawmakers discuss Ida recovery
Members of CLASS gathered to protest against the school board COVID guidelines.
Parents gather to protest Lowndes Co. BOE, seek change and options
In this courtroom artist's sketch, R. Kelly, left, listens during his trial in New York,...
R. Kelly accuser says he kept gun nearby while berating her