Play of the Week: Worth County touchdown pass

Play of the Week: Worth County Rams
Play of the Week: Worth County Rams(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Week two of the high school football season has come and gone and so have the big plays.

But one play took 80 percent of the total votes.

So, let’s run it back and see which play won this week’s play of the Week!

Rams in striking distance from Mitchell County’s 32-yard line.

Quarterback Chip Cooper looks for an open receiver a and he dumps it off to his running back Tman Toomer. He makes a few men miss and walks his way into the endzone for a Rams touchdown. Worth would go on to lose a nail bitter to Mitchell County 22-21.

Up next, Worth County hosts Rutland.

