Man dies after accident at Albany Molson Coors brewery

Ambulance generic
Ambulance generic(WALB)
By Krista Monk
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is dead after an accident at the Molson Coors Brewery in Albany Tuesday, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

Fowler said Maouieh Abdulkader Namous, 34, died sometime overnight after a forklift accident.

WALB News 10 started looking into this incident after receiving a call Tuesday that there was a first responder and police presence near the truck entrance of the brewery.

We are working to get more information at this time and we will provide updates as more details come in.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

