Lee Co. Medical Center project receives another extension

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County commissioners said work on their long-promised hospital is starting to ramp up.

This comes after the Georgia Department of Community Health approved their latest extension request to build the hospital.

The Department of Community Health approved the Lee County request for extension implementation on July 29.

The Certificate of Need, or CON, for the Lee County Medical Center was initially approved in November 2017. The latest request for a time extension was made in July.

The CON says the department has approved establishing the 60 bed, short-stay general hospital.

The approved cost is just over $123 million with an extended mandatory completion date of February 6, 2022.

Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said the construction of drainage and road work into the property off Ledo Road is nearly complete.

He said the plan is to still have a second development company establish a business region on the hospital property for stores and restaurants.

Mathis said the next phase of the hospital development process will be underway very soon, as the state again gives full approval for the hospital in Lee County.

