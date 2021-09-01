Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Lee Co. Medical Center project receives another extension

Lee County Medical Center floor plan.
Lee County Medical Center floor plan.
By Jim Wallace
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County commissioners said work on their long-promised hospital is starting to ramp up.

This comes after the Georgia Department of Community Health approved their latest extension request to build the hospital.  

The Department of Community Health approved the Lee County request for extension implementation on July 29. 

The Certificate of Need, or CON, for the Lee County Medical Center was initially approved in November 2017. The latest request for a time extension was made in July. 

The CON says the department has approved establishing the 60 bed, short-stay general hospital. 

The approved cost is just over $123 million with an extended mandatory completion date of February 6, 2022.

Lee County Commission Chairman Billy Mathis said the construction of drainage and road work into the property off Ledo Road is nearly complete.  

He said the plan is to still have a second development company establish a business region on the hospital property for stores and restaurants. 

Mathis said the next phase of the hospital development process will be underway very soon, as the state again gives full approval for the hospital in Lee County.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday
Police are on the lookout for Thornton
Homerville PD issues fugitive alert
Clinch County
Update: 1 injured, 1 wanted after Clinch Co. officer-involved shooting
Stewart (left) and Michael (right in white shirt) Parnell during the salmonella outbreak trial.
Convicted Ga. peanut executives to request vacated or shortened sentences
Coxfield was taken to jail
Valdosta woman arrested for car theft

Latest News

Venice chiropractor says he's helping students opt out of wearing a mask in school.
Venice chiropractor says he’s doing nothing wrong with filling out medical exemptions, opting students out of wearing a mask
Coffee Co. Sheriff's Office deputies arresting Pernell Harris.
Family questions Coffee Co. arrest caught on camera after suspect hospitalized
The flu vaccine is available for people ages 6 months to 65-year-old.
Albany hospital preps for upcoming flu season
The main thing Dougherty County EMA has been looking for during Tuesday’s First Alert Weather...
Dougherty Co. EMA monitors potential for severe weather