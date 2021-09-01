Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts

By Jenna Wood
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA – Gray Television, Inc. (“Gray”) (NYSE:GTN) announced Wednesday that its portfolio of top local news television stations across 103 markets in the United States will partner with the Salvation Army to help raise funds following Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana on August 29 as a Category 4 storm with winds over 150 mph, making it one of the strongest hurricanes to impact the region.

We’ve all seen the devastation left behind. The people who live there, their families, and businesses have a long road to recovery ahead of them. Now, it’s time for the Gray Television family to help ‘Lift Up Louisiana.’

Lift Up Louisiana
Lift Up Louisiana(WBRC)

“Our local broadcast stations and The Salvation Army are coming together as one to support our friends in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell. “The Salvation Army is known for its exemplary work and dedication to providing disaster relief efforts to meet the specific and immediate needs of survivors and rescue workers. We are honored to work alongside them to help support the community during this challenging time. To help launch the ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ campaign, Gray Television is also making a $50,000 donation.”

When you support Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the Hurricane Ida disaster relief operation. Text IDA to 51555 to make a monetary donation to the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Mills Culbreth
Man arrested in Valdosta infant assault incident
Stewart (left) and Michael (right in white shirt) Parnell during the salmonella outbreak trial.
Convicted Ga. peanut executives to request vacated or shortened sentences
Phoebe is expanding treatment for COVID-19.
Phoebe: COVID deaths increase; treatment expanding
Davis may be homeless, but someone may have seen him
APD wants this man
Police want Barthell
Reward offered for Americus murder suspect

Latest News

Southwest Georgia is pitching in to help those affected by Hurricane Ida.
SWGA is pitching in to help those affected by Hurricane Ida. Here’s how you can help.
Lt. Col. Robert Phillips' 98th birthday.
Retired war veteran celebrates 98th birthday
Key used on gun lock
Albany police remind community about at-home gun safety
Lee County Medical Center floor plan.
Lee Co. Medical Center project receives another extension
The main thing Dougherty County EMA has been looking for during Tuesday’s First Alert Weather...
Dougherty Co. EMA monitors potential for severe weather