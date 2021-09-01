Ask the Expert
Early Season Cold Front
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Drier and warmer Today with a nice breeze. Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive overnight. Humidity levels drop for the 2nd half of Thursday. Friday fantastic and Saturday spectacular ! Lower humidity means mornings will cool into the middle 60s. Tons of sun means lower 90s will feel like the lower 90s in the afternoon. Humidity levels climb back and that introduces slight rain chances after Labor Day.

Chris Zelman

