Drier and warmer Today with a nice breeze. Scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive overnight. Humidity levels drop for the 2nd half of Thursday. Friday fantastic and Saturday spectacular ! Lower humidity means mornings will cool into the middle 60s. Tons of sun means lower 90s will feel like the lower 90s in the afternoon. Humidity levels climb back and that introduces slight rain chances after Labor Day.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.