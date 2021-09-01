Albany police remind community about at-home gun safety

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany police are reminding people about the importance of at-home gun safety after a 2-year-old was shot and killed inside his home.

Police said it was an accident with children getting a hold of a loaded pistol.

Lt. Ernest Thompson encouraged gun owners to use gun locks and to never store ammunition with the weapon.

He also said one of the best methods of prevention is educating children about how dangerous guns are.

“What’s the difference between a real gun, what’s the difference between a fake gun? Just teach them about the gun. Let them know that when they do see a gun and there’s no adult present, that there’s a problem and they should first of all stop, they should not touch that gun and they should run away an go tell the nearest adult,” said Thompson.

The Albany Police Department has free gun locks available to gun owners. To get one, you have to go to the police department and ask for one.

