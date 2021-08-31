Ask the Expert
Reward offered for Americus murder suspect

Police want Barthell
Police want Barthell(Americus PD)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Americus Police Department is seeking the public’s help finding Allan Tremain Barthell, 37, of Americus.

Barthell is wanted for the July 29 death of Brandon Marquis Burney.

About 7 p.m. on July 29, officers of the Americus Police Department and emergency medical personnel responded to the 600 block of Winn Street in Americus to a reported shooting.

Burney, 30, was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center where he later succumbed to his wounds, according to police.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Barthell’s arrest.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677 or after hours at (229) 937-9011. Anyone knowing Barthell’s current location should call 911 immediately.

