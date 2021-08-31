Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The man who was seen interrupting a reporter on live TV Monday morning in Gulfport has been identified, and police are searching for him.

Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple assault, disturbance of the peace and violation of emergency curfew.

MSNBC correspondent Shaquille Brewster was on Highway 90 reporting on the aftermath of Hurricane Ida when a white Ford F150 is seen abruptly pulling into the median behind the reporter.

As Brewster continues reporting, the man, later identified as Dagley, runs from his truck toward the reporter, yelling angrily. Brewster steps to the side in an effort to get away from the man and continue his live shot. The man is then seen entering the frame once again, getting in Brewster’s face as he continues to yell.

Some guy jumps out of a pickup truck and angrily confronts Brewster's crew, prompting a shaken Craig Melvin to express extreme concern for his colleague. pic.twitter.com/v1tYnUsqTj — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) August 30, 2021

Shortly after video of the encounter went viral, Gulfport Police posted a release asking for the public’s help identifying the man, who authorities say was driving a truck with an Ohio tag. Shortly after 4:30pm, police said the man had been identified.

Gulfport police said a review of Dagley’s criminal history led them to contact the Cuyahoga County Adult Probation Department regarding a potential probation violation. Dagley is on probation for a previous charge in Cuyahoga County, and one of the conditions his probation included travel restrictions, according to police.

Police said Dagley is no longer on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He is believed to be traveling in a while 2016 Ford F150 with Ohio plate PJR1745.

The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for causing a disturbance during national news coverage of Hurricane Ida's aftermath in Gulfport, Miss. (Gulfport Police Department)

If you know where Dagley is, please contact the local law enforcement.

Right after the encounter, Brewster tweeted that he was okay and thanked those who had reached out to him who were concerned.

Appreciate the concern guys. The team and I are all good! — Shaquille Brewster (@shaqbrewster) August 30, 2021

MSNBC President Rashida Jones released a statement backing up the network’s reporter, saying, “Shaq Brewster is an exceptional journalist. Like the consummate professional, he did not let someone intimidate him from doing his job. We’re glad he and the team are safe, and we couldn’t be more proud and supportive of their work.”

