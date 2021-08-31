Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Police identify 19-year-old lifeguard killed by lightning at Jersey Shore

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Police on Tuesday identified the lifeguard killed by a lightning strike at the Jersey Shore as a 19-year-old.

Keith Pinto of Toms River was among eight people who were hit by lightning Monday afternoon in Berkeley Township. Three of those struck were also lifeguards at the beach.

The seven others were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The strike happened after 4:30 p.m. Monday at the 21st Avenue beach, near the entrance gates to Island Beach State Park.

It marked the second death of a young lifeguard at the Jersey Shore in a little over a week.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old lifeguard in Cape May was killed when the boat he was rowing was hit by a wave and flipped over.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday
Police are on the lookout for Thornton
Homerville PD issues fugitive alert
Clinch County
Update: 1 injured, 1 wanted after Clinch Co. officer-involved shooting
Coxfield was taken to jail
Valdosta woman arrested for car theft
There were over 200 people in attendance at Nigel Brown's motorcycle ride fundraiser.
Motorcycle rally raises more money for Nigel Brown’s family

Latest News

On average, it costs almost $22,000 to hospitalize a COVID-19 patient. That costs increases to...
COVID-19 hospitalizations cost 150x more than vaccine costs
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
Thousands face weeks without power in Ida’s aftermath
Police want Barthell
Reward offered for Americus murder suspect
Damage is seen from the air in Grand Isle, Louisiana, after Hurricane Ida struck.
Aerial: Grand Isle, La. seen after Hurricane Ida