GBI probes Coffee Co. arrest after suspect hospitalized

(WALB)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a use of force incident between Coffee County deputies and Pernell Harris, 29, of Douglas.

Preliminary information indicates that on Aug. 25, around 6 a.m., the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office was responded to a 911 call on Sleepy Hollow Road about a domestic dispute.

Officers spoke with a woman that said Harris was under the influence of an unknown drug and waving a gun in front of her and her young son.

The GBI said deputies made contact with Harris in the house and found a weapon in a backpack that he had. After a struggle with officers, Harris was arrested and taken to the Coffee County Jail.

The incident took place in Coffee County, south of Douglas
The incident took place in Coffee County, south of Douglas(Google Maps)

Once at the jail, Harris became unresponsive and was taken to Coffee Regional Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office charged Harris with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of felony obstruction of officer, one count of felony interference with government property, and one count of misdemeanor third degree cruelty to child.

The sheriff’s office asked the GBI to investigate this incident on Aug. 27.

The GBI said it will continue its independent investigation. When complete, it will be turned over to the Coffee District Attorney’s Office for review.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 292-2100 or the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (1-800) 597-8477, online HERE, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

