Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

APD wants this man

Davis may be homeless, but someone may have seen him
Davis may be homeless, but someone may have seen him(APD)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) says that Letravius Zarek Davis, 22, is wanted for multiple charges including aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree, all with a domestic violence enhancement.

On Aug. 17, on Samford Drive, APD reports that a rifle was pointed in the face of his children’s mother. She was physically assaulted and her cellphone broken while a juvenile was present, according to APD.

Letravius Davis is 5′7 and weighs about 135 pounds, and is possibly homeless.

Anyone who has information about Davis is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or call an investigator at (229) 302-0788.

Letravius Zarek Davis, 22, is wanted for Aggravated Assualt (DV), Battery(DV), Criminal Trespass(DV), and Cruelty to...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday
Police are on the lookout for Thornton
Homerville PD issues fugitive alert
Clinch County
Update: 1 injured, 1 wanted after Clinch Co. officer-involved shooting
Coxfield was taken to jail
Valdosta woman arrested for car theft
Stewart (left) and Michael (right in white shirt) Parnell during the salmonella outbreak trial.
Convicted Ga. peanut executives to request vacated or shortened sentences

Latest News

Victory Tabernacle Church, Albany
Albany church provides items to assist the community
Phoebe is expanding treatment for COVID-19.
Phoebe: COVID deaths increase; treatment expanding
Police want Barthell
Reward offered for Americus murder suspect
GBI probes Coffee Co. arrest after suspect hospitalized