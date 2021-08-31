APD wants this man

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) says that Letravius Zarek Davis, 22, is wanted for multiple charges including aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, and two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree, all with a domestic violence enhancement.

On Aug. 17, on Samford Drive, APD reports that a rifle was pointed in the face of his children’s mother. She was physically assaulted and her cellphone broken while a juvenile was present, according to APD.

Letravius Davis is 5′7 and weighs about 135 pounds, and is possibly homeless.

Anyone who has information about Davis is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or call an investigator at (229) 302-0788.

