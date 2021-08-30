Skip to content
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Watch Live
News
Weather
The Locker Room Report
Coronavirus
Contact Us
Search
Home
Watch WALB Live
WALB on Roku
News
Civil Rights Legacy
Crime
Education
Editorials
Health
Good News
Multimedia
Investigate
National
Politics
State
Voices of COVID-19 Podcast
Weather
First View 10 Cameras
Hurricane Coverage
Closings
Radar
Coronavirus
Find out where the COVID-19 vaccine is available in your area
Area hospitals' daily COVID-19 numbers
Phoebe's COVID-19 numbers tracker
Sports
The Locker Room Report
College Sports
Fish and Game Forecast
High School Sports
Sports Talk
Programming
Programming Schedule
Community
A+ Educators
Ask the Expert
Civil Rights Legacy
The Breakdown
Calendar
Dialogue This Week
Editorial
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Heroes Among Us Submission Form
Proud to be a Farmer
Noon News
User Content
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Gray Television Careers
WALB's fall internship program
Contests and Deals
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Advertisement
U Pick-Em 10 contest
U Pick-Em 10 contest
(WALB)
By
WALB Sales
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -
Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Update: 1 injured, 1 wanted after Clinch Co. officer-involved shooting
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday
Motorcycle rally raises more money for Nigel Brown’s family
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual, amend schedules amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
UPDATE: Teen brain dead, on life support in Albany shooting