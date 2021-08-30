Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Tenn. man arrested for Fla. theft in Valdosta

He was taken to Lowndes County Jail.
He was taken to Lowndes County Jail.(Lowndes Co. Sheriff)
By Dave Miller
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just after noon on Friday, officers with the Valdosta Police Department responded to East Hill Avenue area after a 911 call from a complainant in Jacksonville, Fla. saying that her stolen credit card had just been used at Family Dollar store on Central Avenue.

The caller said the suspect may also have been in her Ford Fiesta, which had also been reported stolen.

Responding officers observed the stolen vehicle traveling on Central Avenue, and stopped it in the 300 block of North St. Augustine Road, according to police.

Police said a man, later identified as Thomas Lee, 32, of Tennessee, initially stopped, but when officers approached the vehicle, he drove off.

While attempting to drive away, Lee’s vehicle hit another vehicle and could no longer move. At that point, Lee ran off, but was apprehended without incident, according to police.

Lee was taken to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Lee was given citations for fleeing the scene of an accident, driving without a valid license, and reckless driving.

“We are proud of these officers for getting this offender off of the streets of Valdosta and getting the victim back her belongings,” said Capt. Scottie Johns.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinch County
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Clinch Co.
A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual, amend schedules amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
There were over 200 people in attendance at Nigel Brown's motorcycle ride fundraiser.
Motorcycle rally raises more money for Nigel Brown’s family
The shooting happened on the 1800 block of West Whitney Avenue.
UPDATE: Teen brain dead, on life support in Albany shooting
A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game

Latest News

Join WALB for one of the Walks to End Alzheimer’s taking place throughout South Georgia....
Join WALB in ‘walking to end’ Alzheimer’s
Coxfield was taken to jail
Valdosta woman arrested for car theft
(Source: WALB)
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday
This is a photo from Homerville Police Department's Facebook page of Samuel Reginald Thornton
Homerville police issue fugitive alert