Omaha neighborhood honors fallen Marine with hundreds of flags

(Courtesy photo)
By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Cpl. Daegan Page returns to Omaha, veterans and community groups want the rest of us to honor the hero by lining the street.

In the statement, his family said it could be a week or longer before he’s back. But they would welcome any tributes along his route home.

When Cpl. Page’s family returned home from Dover Air Force Base last night, their Millard neighborhood had been lined with hundreds of small flags. Those who knew and loved Cpl. Page understands the hurt of his family, offering support in any way they can.

RELATED: Cpl. Page’s family thanks community as Omaha plans to honor fallen Marine
Caption

By mid-morning, a stranger upgraded what had been started. Veteran Terry Bruner came armed with a mini sledgehammer and stake, prepared to raise as many as 30 flags.

The eight-foot flags complement the little ones working in harmony.

“Our country’s veterans died defending this flag,” said Bruner.

It’s something that’s been done for years. Honoring the fallen.

Today, it’s for Cpl. Page and his family and friends.

“The streets of heaven are guarded by U.S. Marines. It’s only fitting that a Marine has been called to his next duty station, guarding those streets upstairs. What an honor. What an honor to line his street with what he died defending,” said Bruner.

A tribute from an old Marine to another. The family also said today that they set up a public Facebook page for Daegan so people can send messages or video tributes.

They said they would love to see them all.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

