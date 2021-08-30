Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

LSU president urges students not rush back to campus following Hurricane Ida

A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is urging students who evacuated for Hurricane Ida to refrain from rushing back to campus, the university’s president announced Monday.

The university will remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 1.

RELATED: School closures due to Ida

LSU President William Tate IV posted a message to Twitter explaining emergency personnel needed time to assess the campus to determine when students and staff could safely return.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinch County
Update: 1 injured, 1 wanted after Clinch Co. officer-involved shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday
There were over 200 people in attendance at Nigel Brown's motorcycle ride fundraiser.
Motorcycle rally raises more money for Nigel Brown’s family
Police are on the lookout for Thornton
Homerville PD issues fugitive alert
The shooting happened on the 1800 block of West Whitney Avenue.
UPDATE: Teen brain dead, on life support in Albany shooting

Latest News

Police are on the lookout for Thornton
Homerville PD issues fugitive alert
Boys and Girls Club expects to do the Steak and Burger Fundraiser in person
Boys&Girls Club Steak & Burger dinner to be in-person
He was taken to Lowndes County Jail.
Tenn. man arrested for Fla. theft in Valdosta
Join WALB for one of the Walks to End Alzheimer’s taking place throughout South Georgia....
Join WALB in ‘walking to end’ Alzheimer’s
Coxfield was taken to jail
Valdosta woman arrested for car theft