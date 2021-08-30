Join WALB in ‘walking to end’ Alzheimer’s

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is full of flowers.

WALB is carrying an orange flower because we walk in supports of a world without Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Join WALB for one of the Walks to End Alzheimer’s taking place throughout South Georgia. There you will see hundreds of flowers each carried by someone committed to ending this disease.

Because when you walk, you’re helping to raise funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

Register now at georgiawalk.org.

Here’s where and when the walks will be:

Saturday, Oct. 2 in Albany at River Front Park at 9 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16 in Tifton at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

Saturday, Oct. 23 in Downtown Bainbridge on the Square

Saturday, Nov. 6 in Valdosta at 9 a.m. (Location TBD)

