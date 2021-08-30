Ida’s impacts across SGA

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with periods of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms as Ida’s outer bands move across SGA. Ida has weakened to a tropical depression as it spins northeast over Mississippi. Impacts of flash flooding, gusty winds and isolated strong-severe storm including brief tornadoes will continue in it’s path. That includes SGA as the remnant rain bands track further east and the threat for severe storms increase. The First Alert Weather Team has declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day. There’s a marginal and slight risk for severe storms tomorrow. Most tornadoes associated with tropical system are short lived often with little to no warning at all. Stay alert!

As the remnants of Ida push away, a cold front slides moves across the region with much drier air the end of the week. Although temperatures remain near to slightly below average, look for a noticeable drop in the humidity into the weekend. This welcomed change in the air mass extends through into the Labor Day holiday weekend.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Kate formed Monday morning in the Central Atlantic and not expected to impact the lower 48. There’s a tropical wave tracking toward the Caribbean Seas which has a chance of developing however too early on the long term track.

