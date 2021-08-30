Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Ida’s impacts across SGA

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with periods of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms as Ida’s outer bands move across SGA. Ida has weakened to a tropical depression as it spins northeast over Mississippi. Impacts of flash flooding, gusty winds and isolated strong-severe storm including brief tornadoes will continue in it’s path. That includes SGA as the remnant rain bands track further east and the threat for severe storms increase. The First Alert Weather Team has declared Tuesday a First Alert Weather Day. There’s a marginal and slight risk for severe storms tomorrow. Most tornadoes associated with tropical system are short lived often with little to no warning at all. Stay alert!

As the remnants of Ida push away, a cold front slides moves across the region with much drier air the end of the week. Although temperatures remain near to slightly below average, look for a noticeable drop in the humidity into the weekend. This welcomed change in the air mass extends through into the Labor Day holiday weekend.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Kate formed Monday morning in the Central Atlantic and not expected to impact the lower 48. There’s a tropical wave tracking toward the Caribbean Seas which has a chance of developing however too early on the long term track.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinch County
Update: 1 injured, 1 wanted after Clinch Co. officer-involved shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday
There were over 200 people in attendance at Nigel Brown's motorcycle ride fundraiser.
Motorcycle rally raises more money for Nigel Brown’s family
Police are on the lookout for Thornton
Homerville PD issues fugitive alert
The shooting happened on the 1800 block of West Whitney Avenue.
UPDATE: Teen brain dead, on life support in Albany shooting

Latest News

A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU president urges students not rush back to campus following Hurricane Ida
The Coast Guard conducts Hurricane Ida post-storm overflights along the Gulf Coast on August...
VIDEO: Coast Guard surveys areas affected by Hurricane Ida
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather