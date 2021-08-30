Homerville police issue fugitive alert

HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Homerville Police need you to keep an eye out for a fugitive.

This is a photo from the department’s Facebook page of Samuel Reginald Thornton.

They said Thornton is possibly wearing a black jacket or hoodie and shorts.

Homerville Police said Samuel Reginald Thornton is driving this stolen truck (WALB)

Police also said he is driving this stolen truck in the photo.

He may be in handcuffs and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the police at (912) 487-5306.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.