Homerville police issue fugitive alert

This is a photo from Homerville Police Department's Facebook page of Samuel Reginald Thornton
By Keshawn Ward
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Homerville Police need you to keep an eye out for a fugitive.

This is a photo from the department’s Facebook page of Samuel Reginald Thornton.

They said Thornton is possibly wearing a black jacket or hoodie and shorts.

Homerville Police said Samuel Reginald Thornton is driving this stolen truck
Police also said he is driving this stolen truck in the photo.

He may be in handcuffs and is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the police at (912) 487-5306.

