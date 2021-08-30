Ask the Expert
Game of the Week: Thomasville @ Thomas County Central

Thomasville and Thomas County Central went head to head in this week's Game of the Week
By Kyle Logan
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In Thomasville, you either grow up wanting to be a Bulldog or a Yellow Jacket.

The Rose City Rivalry is one of those games you circle on the calendar every single year, and someone is going to win some bragging rights Friday night that they can carry for a full year.

The Rose City Rivalry dates back to 1962, 53 total matchups and Thomasville leads the all-time series 27 to 26.

The Dogs enter fresh off a big win over Brooks County while Thomas County Central is hoping to find their first win following their loss to Florida High a week ago.

Both sides know how much this one means and of course finding a win on Friday is a must for everyone in the Rose City.

“For 365 days that bragging right is there and it hurts, it hurts to show your face around after that game when it doesn’t go your way but our kids know that, our kids have heard the noise you know and you can throw out everything when you go up against them,” said Central head coach Ashley Henderson. “You know it’s going to be a hard fought game, you know it’s going to come down and it’s going to be a hard fought four quarter ball game.”

“Once you get the lead in the series you can keep the lead in the series, that’s something that you pride yourself on and I told the guys it’s not just about tonight, it’s about the rest of their lives, especially the senior class, this rivalry will be here a lot longer than any of our coaches or any of our players will even be alive, you know it’s been here a lot longer than we’ve been born,” said Thomasville head coach Zach Grage. “There’s a lot of people here that would rather see you win this football game than maybe winning a state title even.”

Kickoff from Thomasville is set for 7:30pm.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

