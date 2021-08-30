Ask the Expert
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY issued
WALB First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather(WALB)
By Chris Zelman
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:04 AM EDT
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Tuesday 8/31/2021) for the threat of Tropical Tornadoes. As Ida lifts north of southwest Georgia the tail end will bring the threat of short-lived, low topped, 75 mph-95 mph tornado threat at 5% chance mainly west of highway 319. These tornadoes have a higher likelihood of NOT being warned. There’s also a 5% chance of damaging winds and flash flooding.

