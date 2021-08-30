Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Colonial Pipeline shuts down two fuel lines in response to Hurricane Ida

By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CNN) – Colonial Pipeline is closing off two fuel lines in the south due to Hurricane Ida.

The pipeline said it was shutting down the lines between Houston, Texas and Greensboro, North Carolina Sunday.

The company called the temporary move “a precautionary and routine safety measure.”

It expects the pipeline to get back to full service after the storm.

But first, it has to evaluate its infrastructure and execute a startup plan.

The 5,500-mile pipeline provides nearly half of the east coast’s gasoline and diesel.

Colonial Pipeline says its other two fuel lines will remain operational and will not be impacted by the storm.

This is the same pipeline that was forced to go off-line after a ransomware attack in May which led to panic buying and a gas shortage that stretched across the southeast.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinch County
GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Clinch Co.
A number of school districts in the WALB viewing are plugging back in to the virtual classroom.
LIST: SWGA schools go virtual, amend schedules amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic
There were over 200 people in attendance at Nigel Brown's motorcycle ride fundraiser.
Motorcycle rally raises more money for Nigel Brown’s family
The shooting happened on the 1800 block of West Whitney Avenue.
UPDATE: Teen brain dead, on life support in Albany shooting
A young child has died after a shooting following the Academy Park/Pennsbury football game on...
Child killed in gunfire outside high school football game

Latest News

Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles
Firefighters are dwarfed by an aerial drop at the the Chaparral Fire in Murrieta, Calif., which...
Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee
President Biden extended the payment pause on federal student loans until January 31, 2022
Insider Q&A: What’s next for student loans in the COVID era?
In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta...
EU set to recommend reinstating restrictions on US travelers