Boys&Girls Club Steak & Burger dinner to be in-person

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Boys and Girls Club of Albany is setting a date for its annual steak and burger event. Last year, they held it virtually. This year, they are postponing the event but planning to make 2022 bigger and better.

Marvin Laster, the CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Albany, said the steak and burger event is one of the clubs’ biggest fundraisers. They’re aiming for an in-person dinner in March or April of next year.

They have anywhere from 700 to 800 Albany and business leaders eating dinner with the kids.

“The whole caveat to it is that the kids eat steaks, and the adults eat hamburgers, but not really they’re actually hamburger steaks these days.” said Laster.

World Series Atlanta Braves MVP David Justice will be making an appearance as well.

Laster said this dinner allows leaders to see what the club does, as well as give kids insight into what they are capable of.

“Our young people, they are able to look at people within our community they can aspire to be. I strongly believe that if kids cannot see it, we can’t expect them to be it.” said Laster.

There are normally, around 300 kids at the dinner. Laster said these types of fundraisers help provide either partial or full scholarships for kids to stay in Boys and Girls Club.

“90% of the young people that we serve receive some type of partial or full scholarship to attend.” 18:40 “if a kid is unable to pay, things like our support a boy support a girl campaign or steak and burger dinner helps provide those much needed partial and full scholarships.” said Laster.

On average, Laster said it costs them about $1,000 a year in expenses for each kid. These fundraisers help most of their kids pay less than two hundred and fifty dollars a year.

