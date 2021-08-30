Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Beloved North Augusta officer passes away after long battle with COVID

Dustin Michael Beasley
Dustin Michael Beasley(NADPS)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORHT AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta community is mourning the recent passing of one of its beloved officers.

Dustin Michael Beasley peacefully passed away today surrounded by his family, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety reports.

Beasley’s wife posted on Facebook today he passed after a long battle with COVID-19.

“Beasley faithfully served behind the shield of many departments during his time in law enforcement,” the department said. He started his career at the Barnwell Sheriff’s Office.  He served in the Williston Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol before coming to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety in December of 2020.

“Wherever he worked or lived, he would be described as a man of integrity, high moral standards, devoted husband and loving father,” NADPS said in a statement. “His colleagues, both past and present across the state are mourning the loss of a great man.  As we all continue to grieve, we ask to keep the entire Beasley family in your thoughts and prayers.  Rest in Peace, Dustin.”

Beasley’s passing follows the COVID related passing of another officer in the Aiken County area. Earlier this month, the Aiken Department of Public Safety announced the passing of one of their officers, Officer Kevin Simmons, who died from COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinch County
Update: 1 injured, 1 wanted after Clinch Co. officer-involved shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day issued for Tuesday
There were over 200 people in attendance at Nigel Brown's motorcycle ride fundraiser.
Motorcycle rally raises more money for Nigel Brown’s family
Police are on the lookout for Thornton
Homerville PD issues fugitive alert
The shooting happened on the 1800 block of West Whitney Avenue.
UPDATE: Teen brain dead, on life support in Albany shooting

Latest News

WALB
Homerville PD issues fugitive alert
WALB
MCG introduces loan program to attract more health care workers
WALB
Boys & Girls Club Steak & Burger dinner to be in-person
Omaha neighborhood honors fallen Marine with hundreds of flags
Gov. Brian Kemp on Aug. 30, 2021
Kemp boosts troops aiding hospitals, launches vaccine incentive