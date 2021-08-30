Beloved North Augusta officer passes away after long battle with COVID

NORHT AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta community is mourning the recent passing of one of its beloved officers.

Dustin Michael Beasley peacefully passed away today surrounded by his family, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety reports.

Beasley’s wife posted on Facebook today he passed after a long battle with COVID-19.

“Beasley faithfully served behind the shield of many departments during his time in law enforcement,” the department said. He started his career at the Barnwell Sheriff’s Office. He served in the Williston Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol before coming to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety in December of 2020.

“Wherever he worked or lived, he would be described as a man of integrity, high moral standards, devoted husband and loving father,” NADPS said in a statement. “His colleagues, both past and present across the state are mourning the loss of a great man. As we all continue to grieve, we ask to keep the entire Beasley family in your thoughts and prayers. Rest in Peace, Dustin.”

Beasley’s passing follows the COVID related passing of another officer in the Aiken County area. Earlier this month, the Aiken Department of Public Safety announced the passing of one of their officers, Officer Kevin Simmons, who died from COVID-19.

